'A rare treasure': Loyal customers rally to support American Science and Surplus Store in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — On Milwaukee's south side, you never know what's hanging around the American Science and Surplus store.

"It's always kind of like a treasure hunt," longtime customer Joshua Peek told TMJ4.

The company first opened in Chicago nearly 90 years ago. The Milwaukee location, the largest of the company's three stores, opened in 1981.

Owner Patrick Meyer became emotional while talking about the customers who have made American Science and Surplus a part of their lives.

Meyer first started working for the company in Chicago when he was 16, then worked his way up before buying the business in 2012.

"It's hard for me to talk about it sometimes. The thought of us not being around bothers me so, yes, I do get choked up a little bit," Meyer stated.

The owner explained that with rising costs and pressure from online retail giants the business, which employs about 50 people, faces financial challenges amid a drop in sales.

Meyer created an online fundraiser to appeal to customers for help. The goal is to raise $125,000.

"The biggest thing for us is we have to move into a different warehouse, a smaller warehouse. As sales have declined overall the the size of the warehouse we have here is too large for us. It takes too many people to operate it," Meyer said.

From activity kits to hardware, the store is a destination of discovery for customers which staff lovingly refer to as "Surpies."

"It's a kind of place where we find something that we didn't know that we need," Peek said. "Lots of memories associated with things that we found here."

Peek has been at the Milwaukee store for years. He made it a point to visit with son, Jonah, after hearing about the fundraiser.

"This place is awesome. It's a rare treasure so we want to make sure that they stay here anyway that they can," Peek told TMJ4.

Meyer is grateful for the immediate show of support.

"To be part of their lives is incredible. So I'll talk all day about it. I get teared up about it, but I'll talk all day about it," Meyer said.

