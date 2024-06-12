A projected $166 million at risk unless MPS sets plan to address financial crisis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School Board of Directors plans to vote on a corrective action plan on Thursday to address its ongoing financial crisis.

Information from the Department of Public Instruction shows a projected amount of $166 million due to MPS on June 17 is in jeopardy if the district cannot set a path to address the issues.

The state has already held back $16 million for special education aid after MPS did not submit proper documents.

The latest corrective action plan draft shows the skeleton crew within the district's office of finance and the likelihood the current chief financial officer will be replaced.

TMJ4 has repeatedly reached out to district leaders and the board to try and get to the bottom of how the district's money problems and what is next.

School board directors joined interim superintendent Eduardo Galvan for a special meeting on Wednesday to consider candidates for the board clerk job to comment on the plan.

It also revealed that several positions in the financial department are empty. Additionally, the current finance staff's lack of experience and complex system make it hard to locate accurate and necessary information.

"Once we have more information we will keep you in the loop immediately," board director Jilly Gokalgandhi said.

Chief Financial Officer Martha Kreitzman was not present at Wednesday's meeting.

School board directors declined to comment on the CFO's future with MPS since it relates to personnel.

