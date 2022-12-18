A night of caroling, cookies, and spreading holiday cheer for Historic Concordia Neighborhood

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The sights and sounds of Christmas made their way down the streets of Milwaukee’s Historic Concordia neighborhood Saturday night.

A dozen people bundled up and walked together to bring a little extra holiday cheer to their neighbors by caroling classics and handing out homemade cookies.

“I know for me one thing I kind of love to connect with people is singing songs everybody knows together,” said Barry Weber, president of Historic Concordia Neighbors Incorporated (HCNI).

Weber led the carolers down the streets with his accordion in hand. He says the annual event acts as a way to get to know the neighborhood and the people in it.

“Something about walking all over our neighborhood, getting out of our houses and everybody all just singing together, I think that’s something that’s just kind of a shared joy we can all experience.”

This year, residents also had the option to nominate a neighbor to receive a tin of cookies, something Martha Collins, the Vice President of HCNI, says is meant to bring smiles to faces.

“Just so they know their neighbors are thinking of them this time of year,” said Collins.

Collins is also the executive director of Neighborhood House Milwaukee, where kids in the after-school program worked to hand-make every single one of those cookies delivered.

“I feel like the youth, getting them involved and engaged in certain things, is important and gives a different perspective,” Collins told TMJ4 News. “So, it was exciting to see them excited about this.”

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar asked what makes the neighborhood and these relationships special.

“The diversity,” answered Collins. “I think our neighborhood is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in a city of neighborhoods. You have all types of folks, ethnicities, races, just living together, and the commonality is wanting to be in peace, have a beautiful home, and have fellowship.”

That fellowship was on full display Saturday night.

After caroling, neighbors held a bonfire where Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the winners of the Christmas decoration contest. Youth at Neighborhood House Milwaukee judged and decided on the winning homes.

