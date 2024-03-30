A Milwaukee officer was injured during a police pursuit on I-94

A Milwaukee police officer was injured in a chase with a suspect involved in a shooting.

The 35th Street exit on I-94 is closed as a result, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The officer was given medical attention by first responders. The extent of the officer's injuries have not yet been disclosed.

The sheriff's office has not released if the suspect was arrested.

This is a developing story, TMJ4 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip