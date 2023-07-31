'A lot of lightning, thunder, thunder and my sump pump': A neighbor recounts severe storm

KENOSHA, Wis. — Friday evening's storm brought power outages all over southeast Wisconsin. The strong storm system also brought plenty of damage. We Energies could be found restoring power to over 65,000 customers on Saturday.

"We saw reported winds of 70 miles per hour and it was kinda these pockets of wind. So they were knocking down trees, very large branches and that's what usually causes these outages. Things are falling into our power lines and falling into our power equipment. Snapping poles and taking down equipment,” Director of Media Relations at We Energies, Brendan Conway, said.

Some neighbors in Kenosha didn’t lose power. However, they did hear the loud noises.

"A lot of lightning, thunder, thunder and my sump pump" Kenosha resident, Myron Stalsberg, explained.

Myron Stalsberg lives right across from a live wire that was down in Kenosha Saturday evening. It's a danger crews have been seeing all over southeast Wisconsin. The live wire could be found behind the St. Joseph assisted living. Residents there tell me the power was out for just a moment. However, the strong storm system knocked out power for thousands.

"We have crews, and he is going from house to house in some cases. They have reported an outage and he has to go and troubleshoot it and get the power back on. Sometimes it could take 20 minutes, but sometimes it could take two hours. And then they'll move right back on,” Brendan Conway told us.

There was about 4 -5-inch hail in Waterford. Many drivers saw flooding in Milwaukee.

And lightning that filled the sky. Trees were down across various counties. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, there are some long days ahead to restore power. The Friday night storm kept some up for hours.

"I tried to sleep, but I didn't get to sleep right away. Ha ha. It was raining, bangin' on the side because I sleep right here on the side and that's the way the rain and wind came,” Stalsberg said.

As always stay away from down power lines and treat them like they are live. If you're still without power, be sure to report that to We Energies.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip