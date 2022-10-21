A local breast cancer survivor helps others by providing yearly mammograms

MILWAUKEE — You've heard it before, early detection is key! During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we're reminded of the life-saving importance of yearly mammograms.

Megan Vosswinkel is a certified nurse midwife at Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

"Getting a mammogram now even if you haven't had one previously or even you haven't had one in a long time is still really important because it can still catch early changes or early signs of breast cancer," said Vosswinkel.

One in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime and as a 10-year breast cancer survivor, Kelly Biesch understands how a diagnosis can change one's life.

"After a while, I started to notice there was some skin changes and my nipple started to be inverted a little, that kinda told me that was not normal," said Biesch.

Biesch was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, whereas all women over age 40 are encouraged to get yearly mammograms, she was younger than the recommended age.

"I was 37 at the time. I thought I had felt something in my breast, but I knew also that at my age I had denser breast and I kinda put it off."

Biesch now works as a radiology supervisor at Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. where she spends her day helping other women with their mammograms.

"So I went back to school knowing that I wanted to do something with imaging because I knew how important it was to so many diseases," said Biesch.

A cancer diagnosis is not only scary, but it can lead to a world of appointments, costs, and care. The CDC cites that breast cancer is the highest treatment cost of any cancer.

"We started chemo, I did a radical right mastectomy in December 2011. After I finished with that, I did radiation."

Costs should not be a deterrent. Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. is specifically set up to help those who have lower incomes and are uninsured or underinsured. They provide a long list of services including breast cancer screenings.

Biesch admits that it wasn't the cost, but fear that caused her to put off her mammogram. She wants others to realize it's a fairly easy process that can definitely save your life.

"It pinches for like a second and then this pops up and you're done. That's a few seconds of uncomfortableness for saving your life," said Biesch.

