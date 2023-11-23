A huge list of fun things to do in and around Milwaukee this Thanksgiving weekend

Here is an exhaustive list of fun holiday-themed activities to do this Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the holiday season.

FRIDAY

Candy Cane Lane 2023

Nov 24 thru Dec 25, 2023!

6-9 p.m. Monday - Thursday

6-10 p.m. Fridays

5-10 p.m. Saturdays

5-9 p.m. Sundays

96th Street to 92nd Street-

Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue

West Allis, WI

Twas the Night Before... Cirque du Soleil

Nov. 24-26

Miller High Life Theater

Black Friday Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

Pabst Mansion

Milwaukee

Bonus Black Friday

12-2pm in the Rotunda

The first 100 guests (must be 21+) will receive a $20 gift card to ACX Entertainment Bayshore, good for movies, bowling or arcade games!

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Orange and Black Friday Weekend Sale

NOVEMBER 24–26, 2023

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Runs until Jan. 1

Jellystone Park, Caledonia

8425 Highway 38, Caledonia

Country Christmas Drive Through Nights

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Enchant Christmas

November 24 - December 31, 2023

Enchant Christmas

7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Elf In Concert

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Holiday Mimosa Tour

Thur-Sunday

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Sippin' Santa holiday pop-up

PufferFish

411 E. Mason St.

Milwaukee, WI

Letters to Santa

November 24, 2023 - December 17, 2023

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Pfister Hotel's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

5-6:00 p.m.

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

School Of Rock

Runs Through Dec. 30, 2023

Skylight Music Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center

158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Found Footage Festival

The Avalon

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

THEM GOLDEN GURLZ, SAVED NOT YET SANCTIFIED

8:00 p.m.

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Winter Wonders, at Boerner Botanical Gardens

November 24th thru December 31st, 2023

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive,

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Blackity Black Holiday Market

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Greendale Tree Lighting

6:00 p.m.

6500 Northway

Greendale, WI 53129

Tree Lighting Ceremony-Kenosha

Community Performance Groups to kick off the event at 3:45 p.m

Kenosha Public Museum

5500 1st Ave - Kenosha, WI 53140

Lake Geneva Santa Cruise

Winter Harbor Office:

Pier 290 / Gage Marina

1 Liechty DriveWilliams Bay, WI 53191

German Christmas Market

November 22nd - 26th, 2023

100 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

It's A Wonderful Life

641 E Forest St , Oconomowoc, WI 53066

THE TAYLOR PARTY

1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Wine Shuttle-Small Business Saturday

2:00 -5:00 p.m.

Various Locations

Pet Photos with Santa, coffee and baked goods, AND Stuff the Van Toy Drive!

10:00 a.m.

Lucky Mutts Rescue Adoption Center,

9225 Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI, 53227

414Flea Market

10:00 a.m.

The Ivy House

906 South Barclay Street Milwaukee, WI 53204

A Christmas Carol

221 E. Capitol Drive,

Hartland, WI 53029

Small Business Saturday

Downtown Racine

Menomonee Falls Christmas Tree Lighting

Menomonee Falls Downtown District

N89W16790 Appleton Ave #102,

Menomonee Falls, WI

Home for the Holidays

Franklin, WI

Turkey Trot 5K

9:00 a.m.

Mitchell Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

SUNDAY

Elf In Concert

Bradly Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Ave

Father Christmas Visits the Mansion

Sundays, Nov. 26 - Dec. 17

Pabst Mansion

