A huge list of fun things to do in and around Milwaukee this Thanksgiving weekend

There are tons of fun things to do in and around Milwaukee this Thanksgiving weekend.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 11:10:22-05

Here is an exhaustive list of fun holiday-themed activities to do this Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the holiday season.

FRIDAY

Candy Cane Lane 2023
Nov 24 thru Dec 25, 2023!
6-9 p.m. Monday - Thursday
6-10 p.m. Fridays
5-10 p.m. Saturdays
5-9 p.m. Sundays
96th Street to 92nd Street-
Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue
West Allis, WI

Twas the Night Before... Cirque du Soleil
Nov. 24-26
Miller High Life Theater

Black Friday Lakefront Brewery
1872 N. Commerce Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Christmas at the Pabst Mansion
Pabst Mansion
Milwaukee

Bonus Black Friday
12-2pm in the Rotunda
The first 100 guests (must be 21+) will receive a $20 gift card to ACX Entertainment Bayshore, good for movies, bowling or arcade games!
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

Orange and Black Friday Weekend Sale
NOVEMBER 24–26, 2023
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Christmas Carnival of Lights
Runs until Jan. 1
Jellystone Park, Caledonia
8425 Highway 38, Caledonia
Country Christmas Drive Through Nights
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072

Enchant Christmas
November 24 - December 31, 2023
Enchant Christmas
7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

Elf In Concert
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Holiday Mimosa Tour
Thur-Sunday
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Sippin' Santa holiday pop-up
PufferFish
411 E. Mason St.
Milwaukee, WI

Letters to Santa
November 24, 2023 - December 17, 2023
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Pfister Hotel's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
5-6:00 p.m.
The Pfister Hotel
424 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

School Of Rock
Runs Through Dec. 30, 2023
Skylight Music Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center
158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Found Footage Festival
The Avalon
2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207

THEM GOLDEN GURLZ, SAVED NOT YET SANCTIFIED
8:00 p.m.
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Winter Wonders, at Boerner Botanical Gardens
November 24th thru December 31st, 2023
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive,
Hales Corners, WI 53130

Blackity Black Holiday Market
Turner Hall Ballroom
1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Greendale Tree Lighting
6:00 p.m.
6500 Northway 
 Greendale, WI 53129

Tree Lighting Ceremony-Kenosha
Community Performance Groups to kick off the event at 3:45 p.m
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 1st Ave - Kenosha, WI 53140

Lake Geneva Santa Cruise
Winter Harbor Office:
Pier 290 / Gage Marina
1 Liechty DriveWilliams Bay, WI 53191

German Christmas Market
November 22nd - 26th, 2023
100 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

Elf In Concert

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

It's A Wonderful Life
641 E Forest St , Oconomowoc, WI 53066

THE TAYLOR PARTY
1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Wine Shuttle-Small Business Saturday
2:00 -5:00 p.m.
Various Locations

Pet Photos with Santa, coffee and baked goods, AND Stuff the Van Toy Drive!
10:00 a.m.
Lucky Mutts Rescue Adoption Center,
9225 Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI, 53227

414Flea Market
10:00 a.m.
The Ivy House
906 South Barclay Street Milwaukee, WI 53204

A Christmas Carol
221 E. Capitol Drive,
Hartland, WI 53029

Small Business Saturday
Downtown Racine

Menomonee Falls Christmas Tree Lighting
Menomonee Falls Downtown District
N89W16790 Appleton Ave #102,
Menomonee Falls, WI

Home for the Holidays
Franklin, WI

Turkey Trot 5K
9:00 a.m.
Mitchell Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

SUNDAY

Elf In Concert
Bradly Symphony Center
212 W. Wisconsin Ave

Father Christmas Visits the Mansion
Sundays, Nov. 26 - Dec. 17
Pabst Mansion

