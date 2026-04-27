The Better Business Bureau and the Franklin Police Department are warning residents about a springtime surge in asphalt paving scams.

The scams often begin with a knock on the door and a high-pressure sales pitch. Scammers use different tactics, but a common one is to claim they have leftover material from a neighbor's driveway and they offer to do the work at 50% off.

WATCH: How a Franklin Police dog is helping warn residents about a springtime surge in asphalt paving scams

A Franklin police dog is helping warn residents about shoddy paving work before they lose thousands of dollars

Franklin police say they receive reports of this scam every spring. In one instance, a victim wrote a $1,500 check for services to be performed at a later date, but the contractor never returned.

"They accepted the terms, wrote them a check for the services to be performed at a later date, and never heard from him. Never saw him again," said Officer Gary Wallace.

TMJ4 News Officer Gary Wallace with Franklin Police Dept.

Another report to the Better Business Bureau described a crew that put down gravel and promised to come back, but never did.

To help spread awareness, the Franklin Police Department is using its 2-year-old community resource dog named Clover. The department often attaches Clover to their Facebook posts to get more recognition and interaction.

"Yes, and, and in doing so, we are making more people aware of crimes before they happen," explained Officer Wallace.

TMJ4 News Clover, the Community Resource Dog at the Franklin Police Dept.

"We have found that a pretty face can garner a lot of attention, and Clover definitely has one of those," he continued, with a laugh.

The Better Business Bureau recommends taking simple steps to protect yourself and your money. People should compare prices, get multiple bids, get everything in writing, and avoid paying in full up front.

"Contact friends and family, ask for any referrals, check the Better Business Bureau's website for free reports at BBB.org," said Lisa Schiller, a representative with the Better Business Bureau.

Another tip is to always use a credit card, when possible. "Pay with a credit card, that'll be great proof for you, forever, that you had this work done, and your credit card company will also assist you. They'll go to bat for you," Lisa added.

Police encourage anyone who has been targeted by a scam to report it, noting that victims are not alone.

"Judgment-free zone here! We deal with this all the time. You're not the only one, so please reach out to us and let us know so we can help not only identify criminals but warn others so that we don't have further victimization," Officer Wallace said.

Here's what the BBB has to say about avoiding contractor scams

Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor goes out of their way to offer you an estimate that was never requested. Be extra cautious if the estimate is "discounted."



Research companies and contractors before you hire. Before you agree to hire a contractor and make payment, start with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. A simple internet search often reveals companies or individuals involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients. Read BBB's tips on hiring a reliable contractor.



Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided. Read more about what to ensure is included in your home improvement contract.



Stagger payments. Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be the full price before the work has begun. Instead, agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at various project stages.



Use safe payment methods. Paying with a credit card provides peace of mind since the credit card company will help you if the company is fraudulent. If you use a check, write it to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment or get some money back if anything goes wrong.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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