‘A coward move’: Family of victim in deadly shootings Saturday speaks

MILWAUKEE — Surrounded by her loved ones Sunday afternoon, mom Norma Clemons said she’s not sure how much more tragedy she can handle.

“I just want him back home,” she said. “I have lost too much. I have lost my son last year. I have lost a brother—two brothers. I can’t take no more.”

She said her son 52-year-old Arthur Clemons was shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday, news his family wasn’t ready to believe.

“That can’t be,” daughter Jessica Clemons said. “He is a man of steel. He is a big guy. That can’t be.”



Milwaukee Police said three people were killed that night at three separate locations: Teutonia & Locust, 36th & Center, and 4th & Center.

Police also reported all three deadly shootings happened around 10 p.m. less than 20 minutes apart. Arthur’s family said their loved one was one of those victims, at the night’s first shooting on Teutonia.

The 52-year-old’s son, Shaun Clemons, said what makes the news even more difficult to process was the timing. Shaun said, he and his father always had a loving relationship but recently had gotten to be closer than ever before.

“It was just a coward move that’s all I can say,” Shaun said.

Police said they are looking for suspects in all three incidents, one known but not publicly identified.

To the person who killed her son, Arthur’s mother said, she feels sorry for them, while his children just want justice.

“Whoever did this, they need to go ahead and turn it in because that’s a man that y’all shouldn’t have touched,” Jessica said. “He does not bother anybody. He always tries to help.”

Through the tears Arthur’s family is choosing to remember the 52-year-old father of eight for his humor and the care he showed to others. Daughter Jessica said for her, Arthur was more than a father but a good friend she could talk to for hours.

“He never just criticized,” she said. “He just, you know, give encouraging words and just make sure that you know always good always taken care of.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

