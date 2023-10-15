MPD investigating 3 deadly shootings happening minutes apart

MILWAUKEE — In a news release early Sunday morning Police said all three incidents are under investigation as they search for two unknown and one known suspects.

MPD officials said first shooting happened just before 10:00pm on the 2900 block of N. Teutonia Ave. The victim is a 52-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe a verbal argument and physical altercation may have led to the shooting. They are currently looking for a known suspect whom they have not identified publicly.

Shortly after 10:00pm on the 2600 block of N. 36th St another person was shot and killed at the scene. Police believe an argument also lead up to that deadly shooting. Police said the victim was 52-year-olds and they have not yet identified the shooter.

Police report the last victim of the night, a 20-year-old, was shot on the 400 block of W. Center St at about 10:14 p.m. The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital but later died.

Police said they are searching for an unknown suspect but believe an argument and fight may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

