A chance encounter sparks a motorcycle group to meet the Greenfield Vietnam Vet who waved to them on the road

TMJ4 Richard Oertel is a Vietnam Veteran who is in a nursing home now under hospice care.

“Richard had a massive stroke in January,” said Lisa. “When you are getting care you spend a lot of time looking at the same four walls.”

However, Saturday morning was different for Richard. He had a group of surprise visitors.

TMJ4 Richard Oertel shakes hands with Theo Williams of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assocation outside his nursing home in Greenfield.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Richard, choking back his emotions as he shook hands with members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

This moment was a month in the half in the making. On Labor Day weekend, Richard's wife Lisa heard a motorcyclist ride would be going by and she wanted him to see it. She wheeled Richard out to watch hundred of motorcyclists drive by in a ride that supports Fisher House, a place that helps military and veterans families while their loved one is receiving treatment at the VA Hospital.

TMJ4 Richard Oertel (center) with his wife Lisa Oertel (hands on his shoulders) and members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assocation.

A friend of Richard’s captured he moment and posted it on Facebook. It has since been shared more than a thousand times. It showed Richard, moved to tears to see some many veterans riding by, some saluting him. The moment also affected the riders.

"This is the reason we do what we do for veterans, military members, their families who need to stay at Fisher House whether it is for medical services or support. That's the reason we do it. So when we drove by it was kind of the reminder, hey we are out having fun, but he's the reason we do it,” said Bill Michaels, a radio host and on the board of directors for Fisher House.

TMJ4 Challenge coins given to Richard Oertel.

"Anyone that is up in age, puts in the effort to show respect, it makes us feel warm. And we also want to pay it back to them,” said Theo Williams of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

The men and women from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assocation came to meet Richard, thank him for his service and present him with some challenge coins.

“I thank you all for all you have done, for all you gave up, for what you have put up with just so we could be here today. We are damn lucky,” said Richard Oertel.

Richard’s family says they hope this reminds people the importance of organization like Fisher House and inspires more people to support them. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

