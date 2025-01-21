'A bright, funny boy': 9-year-old boy fatally shot in Town of Geneva

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. — A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Town of Geneva on Monday and a 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death, according to the Town of Geneva Police Department.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a report of a "young male" who had been shot just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on charges of first degree reckless homicide, police say. He is currently being held in the Walworth County Sheriff's Office jail.

The Town of Geneva Police Department says it is working with the Walworth County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

"Our family is heartbroken. I want to try to help this family in any way that I can," a GoFundMe organized to support the boy's family says.

The organizer of the GoFundMe described the 9-year-old as a "bright, funny boy."

