A Brew City block party brings the community together

MILWAUKEE — Friday night at New Barons Brewing Cooperative, dozens upon dozens of locals from all parts of Milwaukee came together to celebrate and debunk a stereotype.

"Love Milwaukee" was a dream birthed by both Heidi Dalibor and John Degroote, who work at running New Barons Brewing, located in Bay View.

Their goal with Love Milwaukee is to create more spaces for everyone to come together and remove the stereotype of segregation in Milwaukee.

"We aren't gonna take that anymore. It's not for somebody to decide to mix crowds where 'we're segregated.' It's on us to work on, it's everybody's responsibility to step up and say 'what part am I gonna take to try and diversify the space,'" said Ayrton Brian, director of MKE Black.

TMJ4

Seven breweries paired up with several community organizations like Barley’s Angels, Girls Pint Out, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, MKE Black, ElevAsian, and many more to create a six-pack that flavors their organization and culture. Love Milwaukee hosted several events throughout town leading up to Friday's block party to host tastings and gain feedback in creating the 6-pack.

TMJ4

"I mean, some of this beer, I've never even tasted anything like this," said local Joshua Sharkuy.

But more than beer, it was an opportunity for families like Kenzie's.

"We're a transracial family, so it's really important for us to make sure that our daughter sees people and culture that looks like her," said Kenzies mother, Amberlee Childs.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip