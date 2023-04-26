A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, Kia Rap Princess playing Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Wednesday A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd and Milwaukee's own Kia Rap Princess will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 1.

Summerfest takes place over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.

Learn more on their website.

