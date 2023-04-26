Watch Now
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd, Kia Rap Princess playing Summerfest

A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Posted at 4:40 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 17:40:22-04

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Wednesday A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trippie Redd and Milwaukee's own Kia Rap Princess will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 1.

Summerfest takes place over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.

Learn more on their website.

