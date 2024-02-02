Watch Now
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks Brewers trades and Packers staffing

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge on TMJ4 Today to talk about the Brewers' most recent trade and the the Packers' most recent staffing change.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 07:27:34-05

It's been another busy sports week with a lot of moves being made by Wisconsin teams.

The Packers have a new defensive coach and the Bewers traded away Corbin Burnes.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban shared his thoughts about it all. He joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge Friday morning on TMJ4 Today.

You can watch the entire interview above.

