97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talks Brewers trades and Packers staffing

It's been another busy sports week with a lot of moves being made by Wisconsin teams.

The Packers have a new defensive coach and the Bewers traded away Corbin Burnes.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban shared his thoughts about it all. He joined Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge Friday morning on TMJ4 Today.

You can watch the entire interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip