911 calls reveal new information in deadly house fire in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 71-year-old Kenosha woman known for her incredible chocolate chip cookies and love for gardening has been identified as the person lost in a deadly house fire.

Family confirmed the death of Kenosha’s Patricia Gasser. She died at the scene of a quick-spreading fire on Sunday at 4225 32nd Avenue.

Tadd Gasser, 75, remains hospitalized from severe smoke inhalation. He is expected to survive, according to his son David Gasser.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kenosha Fire Department responded to the two-story house around 2 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from residence.

There were two people inside of the residence at the time of the incident. Only one made it out alive.

911 calls obtained by TMJ4 News revealed new details about the incident.

Tadd Gasser made multiple attempts to put out the fire and save his wife from a second-story bedroom. He indicated there was oxygen in the room that caught on fire.

Tadd Gasser left the house to catch his breath. As he attempted to go back in, Kenosha’s Dan Mosley stopped him and prevented another tragedy, according to David Gasser.

“My dad wasn’t going to quit,” David Gasser said. “He emptied two fire extinguishers. He ran into the basement and hooked up a hose. He was trying to put it out as best he could.”

The couple has lived in the house for nearly 50 years. David Gasser said he discovered a couple days ago the house is uninsured.

SUBMITTED A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kenosha's Tadd Gasser.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help get Tadd back on his feet again. He plans to rebuild the house his father originally built, according to David Gasser.

“(My dad) would help anybody,” David Gasser said. “It didn’t matter who you were. He would help anybody. Whatever you needed, he was there.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip