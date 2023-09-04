Watch Now
9-year-old injured after home railing collapse near 3rd and Orchard

Children were playing on the home's second-story balcony when the railing collapsed.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 16:02:56-04

MILWAUKEE — A nine-year-old boy was injured after a home's railing collapsed near 3rd and Orchard in Milwaukee on Monday, the family confirmed to TMJ4 News.

Children were playing on the home's second-story balcony when the railing collapsed.

Family says the boy is in the hospital with a head wound but is conscious.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

