9-year-old girl hit by semi-tractor, killed in Northeast Wisconsin

Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 02, 2023
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. — A 9-year-old Kimberly girl is dead after a semi-tractor hit her in Outagamie County Friday afternoon, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Washington and Wallace in the Village of Combined Locks shortly after 3 p.m., deputies said.

The initial investigation shows the girl was crossing Washington Street and a semi-tractor hit her.

A 59-year-old Kaukauna man was driving the semi-tractor.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, deputies said.

Security footage and initial witness interviews "... suggest speed was not a factor in this tragic crash," the news release said.

