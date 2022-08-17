Watch Now
9-year-old boy shot near 10th and Chambers in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.
TMJ4
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A nine-year-old boy was shot near 10th and Chambers in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m.

The boy arrived at a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

