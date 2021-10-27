9-year-old boy accidently shoots himself, now in critical condition: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old boy obtained a firearm in a home and unintentionally shot himself, Milwaukee police say. The victim now suffers from life-threatening injuries.

Police said it happened around 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of North 21st Street.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Police said a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and that criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

"MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, please contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks," according to a statement from police.

Click here to find a police district to get a gunlock.

