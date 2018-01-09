$9 million Lake Geneva house named most beautiful home for sale in Wisconsin

Architectural Digest broke down the most beautiful homes for sale in every state, and a Lake Geneva mansion got the nod for Wisconsin.
The 17,597 square foot, 3-acre property is named Royal Oaks, and is located at 4396 Basswood Drive. It has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms -- in other words, nobody in your family will be waiting to use the shower anytime soon.
Just in case that price tag makes you think twice, take into account that you're getting a bit of a deal. It was initially listed at $10.5 million in April 2016 to it's current price of $8.995 million. That's only $597 a square foot!
If that sounds like a lot -- actually, is. A 30-year fixed loan with a $1.8 million 20 percent down payment translates to around $44,417 for a monthly mortgage payment. And that doesn't even include your landscaper!
The property's realtor, David Curry, says everything about the estate is grand -- from the fountain in front, to the entrance and the five fireplaces.