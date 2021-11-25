Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

9 injured when vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:18 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 16:18:13-05

LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds."

The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said 10 people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road. The release said that eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care.

Their conditions are not known. The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

poz.jpeg

Watch the Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day