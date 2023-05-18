86-year-old man killed in Mequon officer-involved shooting identified

MEQUON, Wis. — The man shot and killed by Mequon police Wednesday afternoon has been identified as 86-year-old Pietro Lalicata.

Officers say he opened fire at his neighbor and then on police who responded.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. near Riverland and Bonniwell roads. A neighbor called police and said Lalicata fired a shot at him while mowing the lawn.

WATCH: Mequon officials provide an update on deadly officer-involved shooting

Man dead after Mequon officer-involved shooting

When officers arrived, Lalicata was barricaded inside his home. Officers then requested the Ozaukee County Special Response Team.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Lalicata eventually exited the home and began firing rounds toward officers who then exchanged gunfire and struck Lalicata.

Despite life-saving efforts, Lalicata was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The involved Mequon Police Department officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting. DCI is being assisted by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

