Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police presence near Bonniwell and Riverland in Mequon

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area of Riverland and Bonniwell roads in Mequon.
IMG_7672.jpg
Posted at 5:43 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 19:22:26-04

MEQUON, Wis. — There is a large police presence in the area of Riverland and Bonniwell roads in Mequon.

Several agencies are responding to the scene. According to TMJ4 News crews on the scene, ambulances, several squads, and the Ozaukee County Sheriff's "PeaceKeeper", an armored vehicle, are in the area.

IMG_7672.jpg
IMG_7670.jpg
IMG_7671.jpg

Surrounding roads are currently closed off.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as possible.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb