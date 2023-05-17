Large police presence near Bonniwell and Riverland in Mequon

MEQUON, Wis. — There is a large police presence in the area of Riverland and Bonniwell roads in Mequon.

Several agencies are responding to the scene. According to TMJ4 News crews on the scene, ambulances, several squads, and the Ozaukee County Sheriff's "PeaceKeeper", an armored vehicle, are in the area.

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

Surrounding roads are currently closed off.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as possible.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip