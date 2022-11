MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old pedestrian died after a wheel flew off a passing van and hit the man under the I-94 overpass at 84th Street in Milwaukee last Thursday.

Milwaukee police said in an update on Wednesday that the man died in the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

WisDOT reported 84th Street was closed in both directions at I-94 because of the traffic incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip