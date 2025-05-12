80-acre wildfire in Juneau County forces around 40 homes to evacuate

KINGSTON, Wis. — A spreading wildfire in Juneau County, Wisconsin has caused the evacuation of at least 40 homes as more than 80 acres have already burned.
Portions of County Highway 173 were also closed as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Warthog Fire originated in the Town of Cutler and is moving into the Town of Kingston, near the community of Mather. The fire is traveling northeast, and is burning in pine and marsh grass.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
Eleven engines, six tractor plows, two air attack planes and two Wisconsin Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters are working the fire, according to the DNR.
Several Juneau County-area fire departments and law enforcement are assisting with evacuations.
Monday's weather conditions resulted in critical fire danger, with DNR suspending outdoor burning in the area. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, very low relative humidity and windy conditions.
