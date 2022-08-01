8-year-old paralyzed after being shot at Highland Park parade reunites with his dog

CHICAGO, Wis. — The family of the 8-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park mass shooting said Monday he was able to visit his dog, George, for the first time since the incident.

Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the abdomen at the fourth of July parade. In an update on Monday, the family said his time with George was a "happy reunion for them both."

The Roberts family

After nearly a month in pediatric intensive care (PICU) at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, Roberts was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab on Sunday. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.

The medical team at AbilityLab will work with Roberts this week to determine the appropriate physical and occupational therapy moving forward, the family said.

The Roberts Family Family says an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest during the Highland Park parade on Monday.

The family shared more good news Monday. Roberts is now eating solid food, including one of his favorites... mac-and-cheese! In the family's last update on July 27, Roberts was able to take liquid by mouth for the first time.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family. It has since raised $1.7 million with a goal of $2 million.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip