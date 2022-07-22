Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

8-year-old paralyzed after being shot at Highland Park parade returns to critical condition

Cooper Roberts
The Roberts Family
Cooper Roberts
Cooper Roberts
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 18:08:49-04

The family of the 8-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park mass shooting said Friday he has returned to critical condition after a brief period of progress.

Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the abdomen at the fourth of July parade. In an update on Friday, his family said his condition is fluctuating.

Roberts remains in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). He was downgraded to serious condition briefly Thursday, but moved back to critical based on his latest CT scan, family says. The scan showed "concerning fluid in his pelvis is an abscess." Medical teams are conferring Friday on how to evacuate the fluid. Roberts' spiking fever has also returned due to the infection.

However, the family did share good news. Roberts was able to take liquid by mouth for the first time Thursday - an orange Popsicle. He also went outside Thursday for the first time since July 4 in his wheelchair.

The family also received a care package from Roberts' favorite baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers. It included a jersey with his name on it. The family says the package "really lifted his spirits."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family. It has since raised $1.6 million with a goal of $2 million.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4