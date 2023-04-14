8-year-old girl shot near 11th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened near 11th and Hadley around 8:45 p.m.

The girl was treated at the scene and is expected to survive.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip