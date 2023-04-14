Watch Now
8-year-old girl shot near 11th and Hadley in Milwaukee

An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured near 11th and Hadley on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 13, 2023
MILWAUKEE — An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened near 11th and Hadley around 8:45 p.m.

The girl was treated at the scene and is expected to survive.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

