Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

8-year-old found dead inside Rock County home

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy. He was found dead inside a home Saturday evening.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 13:43:01-04

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy. He was found dead inside a home Saturday evening.

Deputies were called to a home near West Miles Road in the town of Fulton around 6:15 for reports of a missing child. They found an 8-year-old dead inside the home.

The Sheriff's Office says there is a person of interest in custody and there is no threat to the public.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month