8 people displaced by fire near 62nd and Thurston in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is helping a total of four adults and four children after a fire displaced the families from their apartments near 62nd and Thurston Friday morning.

The Red Cross of Wisconsin said in a statement that in one unit, an adult couple and their adult child were displaced; in the second unit, an adult and four children were displaced.

The group is helping feed and house the families.

Authorities have not gotten back with any details about how the fire started. No word on injuries.

