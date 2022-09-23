8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee

As fall approaches, the vivid fall colors do as well. Wisconsin is home to over six million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails - all of which provide opportunities to view beautiful fall foliage across the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, northern Wisconsin tends to turn during late September and early October, central Wisconsin peaks in color change during mid-October, and southern Wisconsin completes the state’s color change around late October.

Travel Wisconsin released its “Wisconsin Fall Color” Report showing the estimated week in which peak fall colors will arrive in each county across the state. The report is an interactive map where you can click on any Wisconsin county to see more details, including things to do and places to see.

There are several parks and forests the DNR recommends for the best scenic views with the most vivid colors. You can find parks near you and search for parks with different amenities using the Wisconsin DNR Find A Park tool.

Peninsula State Park, located in Fish Creek, Door County, is an over 3,000-acre park with an accessible observation tower and treetop ramp that allows everyone who visits to enjoy the scenic fall views. The park also includes the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, which is set against a backdrop of Green Bay islands.

Located in Campbellsport, Northern Unit - Kettle Moraine State Forest contains beautiful glacial landforms at the first and largest unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Kettle Moraine State Forest contains the Parnell Observation Tower where you can enjoy panoramic views from the highest point in the park. On clear days, the view from the top of the tower can be as vast as 25 miles.

Wyalusing State Park, located in Bagley, features bluff overlooks, hiking and canoe trails, and Native American burial mounds. The park is home to more than 90 species of bird and is a fantastic location for observing the fall migration and birdwatching.

Rib Mountain State Park has a 60-foot observation tower located above the Wisconsin River Valley. Located near Wausau, this park offers 13 miles of hiking trails. The hiking trails range from gentle to challenging including hiking the summit area through the Granite Mountain ski area.

Devil’s Lake State Park sits along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The park offers nearly 30 miles of hiking trails that include a 500-foot quartzite bluff with breathtaking views. The park also offers paddling, swimming, and picnic areas.

Just three miles southwest of Wisconsin Dells sits Mirror Lake State Park. Mirror Lake’s name comes from the lake being so calm that it reflects its wooded shoreline surrounded by sandstone bluffs almost as clearly as a mirror. This park has opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, and miles of biking and hiking trails.

