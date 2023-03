MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened near Layton and Greenfield around 2:20 p.m.

TMJ4 Layton and Greenfield

The victim, a 77-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital and is listed in grave condition.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

