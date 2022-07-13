MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working on reconstructing the intersection at 76th Street and Becher. During the construction, the intersection will be closed.

It's one of three intersections the DOT is working on this summer.

For Victor Zarate, a barber at Mr. V's Barberia located on Becher Street, the closure might impact how much time his clients will need to get to the shop.

“With me being part-time, I’m going to have to budget my time too,” said Victor.

Overall, he doesn’t believe it will impact parking too much but does want to let people know they are still open during the construction.

“ I don’t think parking will be an issue, just their commute because this is a shop that is based off of appointments mostly,” said Victor.

The work at the intersection will consist of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, signal improvements, and intersection reconstruction.

Anna Torres lives near the construction site, she feels once 76th Street is closed, traffic will spill onto other major roadways.

“Now that there is not going to be a lot of cars here they are going to want to go down to Greenfield and they just did construction there,” said Torres.

Anna said despite the closure, the work is needed because the deteriorating road conditions are apparent.

The following intersections will be reconstructed:

S. 76th Street at W. Becher Street

W. Lincoln Avenue from S. 91st Street to S. 93rd Street

S. 60th Street at W. Greenfield Avenue

