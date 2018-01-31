75-year-old woman killed in Kenosha County car crash

8:37 AM, Jan 31, 2018
KENOSHA COUNTY – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in the Town of Bristol.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway D (184th Avenue) and Highway 50.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the 75-year-old woman from Bristol was traveling south on Highway D in a Honda Accord and ran through a stop sign at Highway 50. She was then hit by 49-year-old Salem man, who was driving west on Highway 50 in an Acura TL. 

They both were the only people in their vehicles. 

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was also transported to an area hospital and treated for a minor injury.

A portion of the intersection was closed for roughly two hours so law enforcement could investigate.

Deputies say there was no signs impairment and their investigation is ongoing. 
 

