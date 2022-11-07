75-year-old man killed in crash in Trenton in Dodge County

TRENTON, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash in the township of Trenton in Dodge County on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of US Highway 151 and County Road C around 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office said a 44-year-old man drove a semi-tractor and trailer across 151 when he was struck by the victim's vehicle. A third vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman also struck the victim's vehicle.

The semi driver was not injured and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. The 75-year-old driver died at the scene of the crash.

