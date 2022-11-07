Watch Now
75-year-old man killed in crash in Trenton in Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of US Highway 151 and County Road C around 7 p.m.
TRENTON, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash in the township of Trenton in Dodge County on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said a 44-year-old man drove a semi-tractor and trailer across 151 when he was struck by the victim's vehicle. A third vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman also struck the victim's vehicle.

The semi driver was not injured and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. The 75-year-old driver died at the scene of the crash.

