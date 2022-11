MILWAUKEE — A 71-year-old Milwaukee man died Saturday after first responders found him with a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

Police described the incident as a homicide and said it happened in a private residence near 36th and Congress. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case, is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

