71-year-old Hartland man shot while driving crashes into another driver in Milwaukee

A 71-year-old Hartland man was shot while driving in Milwaukee and crashed into another driver on Wednesday.
Posted at 10:01 PM, May 24, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 71-year-old Hartland man was shot while driving in Milwaukee and crashed into another driver on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 12th and Washington.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a non-fatal injury.

The driver of the vehicle struck was not injured.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

