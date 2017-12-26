Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 2:27PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
A 2nd grader now, the 7-year-old's book focuses on his first grade struggle with understanding and dealing with anger. This creative little author, who has a knack for reading and writing, wrote about his frustrations during a class assignment.
His mother is an author as well and when she came across the assignment she says it was so good, it had to be published as a book.
"I thought it would help other kids also," said Cher-Rhonda Woodard-Lynk. "It made me realize what he was feeling inside when he was going through what he was going through."
And both of his parents are excited to see him accomplish this goal as they hope this inspires other kids too.
"Very proud of him, couldn't be happier," said Cleve Thompson, his father.
"I think Isaiah is opening a door for a lot of his peers," said Woodard-Lynk.