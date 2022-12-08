7-year-old Milwaukee boy sitting in his bedroom shot near 91st and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A seven-year-old boy was shot inside his home near 91st and Hampton in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

Milwaukee Police Captain Warren E. Allen said around 8:45 p.m. an unknown suspect shot at the home. Captain Allen says an initial investigation reveals the boy was not struck by a stray bullet, but instead the home was targeted.

The child was sitting in his bedroom when he was shot in the leg. His parents were both home at the time.

According to Captain Allen, the boy was transported to a local hospital. He is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

