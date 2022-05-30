Watch
7-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Milwaukee

Posted at 10:32 PM, May 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 7- year-old Milwaukee boy was injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday night. It happened around 5:14 p.m. in the 1500 block of S. 23rd Street.

Police said the boy suffered non-fatal injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the driver is a 32-year-old Milwaukee man who initially left the scene, but later turned himself in at a local police station.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Deb Lone lives on the block where the crash happened. She said it's common for people to speed through the neighborhood.

"They go through the stops signs all of the time here. They don't stop," Lone said. "I don't like it. I get scared. People like me or the kids are gonna get hit. And i would like to cross the street without having to worry about getting hit."

