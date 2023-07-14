7-year-old girl credited for helping family escape fire in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 7-year-old girl is credited with leading her family to safety after a fire broke out in their apartment building.

"I remember my fiancé smelling smoke and then I heard the alarms go off," Katrina Williams recalled.

Williams walked us through the day smoke and fire filled her second-floor apartment in West Allis and how her daughter Lucinda Moore helped the family escape.

TMJ4 7-year-old Lucina Moore is credited with leading her family to safety after a fire broke out in their West Allis apartment building.

"The smoke was getting heavy and she was like, 'Got to put your head down mom. Heat rises put your head down. Make sure you cover your face. Let's go we got to run,'" Williams shared.

"Grabbed my mom's hand and ran out with her," Moore said.

Williams and her fiance alerted neighbors in the building. Firefighters say the cause is undetermined.

Moore learned those critical fire safety skills in January during the West Allis Fire Department's Survive Alive course.

"Teach from having two ways out of the house, what you do when you hear the smoke alarm, how to stay low in smoke,"

Lieutenant Steven Prusinski coordinates and teaches the interactive course geared toward young students. It teaches children what to do when the smoke alarm goes off and the importance of having two ways out of the house among other skills.

"This is why we do it. We take our fire prevention very seriously here. Can’t stress enough about how we teach our kids what we teach them at a young age. Hopefully, this never happens. In case it does they have the capability to get out safely," Lt. Prusinski said.

Lucinda was in his January class. They met again after the fire.

"She remembered me and ran and gave me the biggest hug ever which melted my heart, and I could not be more proud of Lucy what she did," Lt. Prusinski said.

Williams told TMJ4 News that they wanted to share their story publicly to highlight the importance of fire safety.

Moore dreams of a job helping others. As she gets ready to start 2nd grade she is off to a great start.

"She was a lot braver than I was that day," Williams said.

