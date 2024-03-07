7-year-old boy uses TikTok to share his love of science

In Today's Talker — a 7-year-old Philadelphia boy is using TikTok to share his love of science.

Once a week, Cree Carole can be found on his TikTok channel — called Cree_TV — teaching science lessons. He has nearly 16,000 followers.

Cree scored in the top 2% of general population on an improved intelligence test, qualified for MENSA, and was accepted into a special community of like-minded individuals.

When he's not busy making science videos, Cree likes to visit Philadelphia's museums.

