7 teens arrested, accused of stealing Kia from Bayshore Mall, police chase in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — Seven teens were arrested Sunday after stealing a car and fleeing from police in Glendale.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen Kia at Bayshore Mall around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle, which was later determined to be the stolen Kia, was located an hour later. The suspects then fled from police in the Kia. A pursuit began and stop sticks were deployed.

The stolen Kia was then located less than five minutes later traveling eastbound near Mill Road and Sidney Place. Police say the vehicle was again pursued. The car lost control and spun out on Bender Road, east of Port Washington Road.

Glendale police say all seven occupants of the stolen Kia fled on foot before being arrested. The occupants ranged from 12 to 17-years-old.

North Shore area police departments also assisted in the arrests.

According to Glendale police, charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (driver and passengers), and resisting an officer will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County DA’s Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip