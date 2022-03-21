7 people in custody, 1 injured following shooting at 77th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — People inside two vehicles opened fire at each other before the cars collided Sunday night, sending an 18-year-old man to the hospital with injuries.

Seven people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting, Milwaukee police said in a statement, and three of them are minors. Police said an 18-year-old woman as well a 15-year-old boy, three 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old boy, and a 20-year-old man were taken into custody.

Milwaukee police said the 18-year-old man was shot near 77th and Lisbon around 6:23 p.m. Two guns were found at the scene of the shooting.

Police said criminal charges will be reviewed by the district attorney's office.

