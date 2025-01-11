60-year-old seriously injured after hit and run Friday night, police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 60-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a fleeing vehicle Friday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 13th and Atkinson on Friday, Jan. 10.

Police say the 60-year-old was struck while crossing the street by a vehicle traveling westbound, which fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

