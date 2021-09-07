6-year-old Milwaukee girl hurt in Monday afternoon shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE -- A 6-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot Monday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened at about 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of N. 19th Pl., according to a release from police.

The girl sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was driven to a local hospital.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Officers continue to search for a known suspect in this case, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

