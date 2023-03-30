6-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash, Waukesha Police say

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 6-year-old has died following a three-vehicle crash in Waukesha Wednesday night.

The Waukesha Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 59 and S. West Avenue.

Police did not say how many victims there were in the crash, but said all three drivers were released from the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

The Waukesha Police Department's Major Crash Task Force is leading the investigation into the crash, in partnership with the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit.





