6-year-old hurt in Milwaukee shooting; police investigating

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 6-year-old on Tuesday, March 26.

According to the Milwaukee Police, the shooting happened Near N. 38th St. & W. Rohr Ave. shortly after 9 p.m.

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the suspects in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

