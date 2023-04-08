6-year-old along with siblings help save mom's life following medical emergency

RACINE, Wis. — Four siblings, Kendra, Morgan, Jaxon, and Alexis have an unbreakable bond, and that bond just got even stronger after they all worked together to save their mom's life.

"They are her hero," said their grandmother Charlene Thomas.

Last week, 6-year-old Jaxon McDonald was sleeping in the room with his mom, April, when he woke up to the sound of the 35-year-old making strange noises in the middle of the night.

"​I just woke up hearing her sounding like a zombie," said Jaxon. "It sounded like she was going to throw up."

Jaxon immediately jumped out of bed and alerted his three sisters.

"He was like something is wrong with mommy," said Morgan McDonald.

​That's when April's other daughter Kendra came outside of the house and ran down to her grandparent's house to get help while her two older stayed back and called 911.

"​I told her it's an emergency, something is wrong with my mom," said Kendra.

"I come over here. I look in the bedroom and she was having a seizure," said Charlene.

Doctors ended up finding a large mass, the size of a tomato, on April's brain. Her family says she had been dealing with intense headaches for months. She was supposed to see a neurologist next week.

"Jaxon, that's my hero," said Charlene. "The doctor said had he not woken up and alerted all of them, we would be having a different conversation."

April was put into a medically induced coma and had brain surgery where doctors were able to remove most of the mass. Now awake and able to walk and talk on her own, aGoFundMe has been launched to support the mom of four during her road to recovery.

"​It's a blessing to see the community really pulling together to help my daughter and my grandkids," said Charlene.

If you'd like to help donate to the McDonald family and support April's recovery journey, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip